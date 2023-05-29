Ogletree Elementary School teacher says school is her ‘happiest place’

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) – Summer break is officially here for schools around Alabama. While most students and teachers dream of beaches and vacations during the summertime, Davis Ann Speigner says she’s happiest in her classroom at Ogletree Elementary School.

“I’ve always wanted to teach in Auburn city, and I am so thankful that I’m here at Ogletree because it’s pretty much the happiest place,” she said.

The Eclectic native is getting ready to celebrate 10 years as an educator. Right now, she teaches all subjects of third grade.

“To me, this is the most important job that anybody could do is to be able to shape little minds and to be able to have an impact on the children that are growing in our community,” she said.

Speigner knows exactly what it takes to teach third graders. She has three kids of her own. One of her children is a third grader at Ogletree Elementary School. She said that age is extra special.

“They kind of put you on a pedestal. They come in and they love on you every morning. They give you hugs,” she said. “They’re still just at that age where they need you and they want you to just love on them.”

