Photo released of overnight Montgomery homicide suspect

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released a surveillance photo showing the suspect in an overnight homicide investigation and is asking the public for help identifying and locating him.

The suspect is wanted for questioning in the shooting death of Rondarius McQueen, 22.

Police responded to an area hospital around 3:15 a.m. Monday on reports a victim had been transported in a personal vehicle for treatment. McQueen, was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound but later died from his injuries.

After further investigation, MPD determined he’d been shot in the area of Folmar Parkway, though a motive has not yet been stated.

If you have any information on the identity or location of the suspect, all police or CrimeStoppers immediately at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP. You can also submit tips through CrimeStoppers’ P3-tips app.

McQueen is the city’s 35th homicide victim of 2023. Of those cases, 21 have been solved so far.

