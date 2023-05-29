Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Photo released of overnight Montgomery homicide suspect

The Montgomery Police Department has released a surveillance photo showing the suspect in an...
The Montgomery Police Department has released a surveillance photo showing the suspect in an overnight homicide investigation and is asking the public for help identifying and locating him.(Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released a surveillance photo showing the suspect in an overnight homicide investigation and is asking the public for help identifying and locating him.

The suspect is wanted for questioning in the shooting death of Rondarius McQueen, 22.

Police responded to an area hospital around 3:15 a.m. Monday on reports a victim had been transported in a personal vehicle for treatment. McQueen, was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound but later died from his injuries.

After further investigation, MPD determined he’d been shot in the area of Folmar Parkway, though a motive has not yet been stated.

If you have any information on the identity or location of the suspect, all police or CrimeStoppers immediately at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP. You can also submit tips through CrimeStoppers’ P3-tips app.

McQueen is the city’s 35th homicide victim of 2023. Of those cases, 21 have been solved so far.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was property damage as a result of the gunfire however, there were no injuries.
3 arrested after Montgomery shooting, chase Saturday night
Montgomery County correctional officer Darrell Alvin Coleman Jr., has resigned after being...
Montgomery County correctional officer resigns after arrest
Drivers and team prepare there cars ahead of the Disturbing the Peace 100 at Montgomery Motor...
Hunter Robbins wins the Disturbing the Peace 100 at Montgomery Motor Speedway
Supporters of the state's new panhandling bill say this will address a public safety issue, but...
Bill outlawing panhandling and loitering on Alabama roads signed into law

Latest News

”July 3rd, 2014, It’s a day I will never forget,” explained WSFA 12 News Anchor Sally Pitts,...
New PSA about beach safety, rip currents airing on WSFA
”July 3rd, 2014, It’s a day I will never forget,” explained WSFA 12 News Anchor Sally Pitts,...
PSA on beach safety, rip currents launches on WSFA
Vietnam War Memorial
Montgomery program to honor those killed Vietnam War
Flags were placed at the gravesites of former Marines to honor them and the sacrifices they paid.
Townsend Detachment honors fallen Marines for Memorial Day