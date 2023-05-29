Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Tips for parents on managing social media use this summer

social media
social media(Pexels)
By Aajene Robinson
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Now that the school year is over and summer is beginning, kids have more time to use social media.

According to Shelby County Mental Health Coordinator, Emily Littrell, a good first step for ensuring kids are staying safe on social media is for parents to have an ongoing conversation with their child about finding a healthy balance with their online activity.

“There’s a documentary that came out a couple of years ago that’s called ‘The Social Media Dilemma’ that I feel like is a great tool at the high school age if parents watch that with their teens,” said Littrell. “That’s a great conversation starter.”

Dr. Dan Marullo, a Pediatric Psychologist, tells parents to monitor the amount of time their child spends on social media.

Marullo reasons, “if kids are on their phones or on their tablets all the time then they are not doing other things that are much more interactive such as running outside and playing, being with their friends or playing sports.”

He also points out that by monitoring what their child is doing online parents can help to create healthy and safe online habits.

“A child struggling with an eating disorder for example can find some really good positive support from other folks that are going through the same thing,” Marullo said. “But the flip side is that they can go to other sites that are promoting their illness rather than helping.”

Experts suggest parents model good online behavior and teach kids about technology and empower them to be responsible.

There are pros and cons that come with using social media for young people. Experts say, reach out for help when you need it, be cautious about what you share and if you see harassment or bullying online, don’t stay silent.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department has released a surveillance photo showing the suspect in an...
Photo released of overnight Montgomery homicide suspect
There was property damage as a result of the gunfire however, there were no injuries.
3 arrested after Montgomery shooting, chase Saturday night
Montgomery County correctional officer Darrell Alvin Coleman Jr., has resigned after being...
Montgomery County correctional officer resigns after arrest
Drivers and team prepare there cars ahead of the Disturbing the Peace 100 at Montgomery Motor...
Hunter Robbins wins the Disturbing the Peace 100 at Montgomery Motor Speedway
Supporters of the state's new panhandling bill say this will address a public safety issue, but...
Bill outlawing panhandling and loitering on Alabama roads signed into law

Latest News

Davis Ann Speigner teaches third grade at Ogletree Elementary School.
Ogletree Elementary School teacher says school is her ‘happiest place’
Ogletree Elementary School teacher ‘thankful’ for career in education
Memorial Day services held across central Alabama
State troopers beef up patrols on Memorial Day weekend
Trinity Richards is making strides in her road to recovery after being shot in the Dadeville...
‘Miraculous recovery’: Dadeville mass shooting survivor able to stand again