Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Townsend Detachment honors fallen Marines for Memorial Day

By Monae Stevens
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While many people spend their Memorial Day weekend at the beach or on the lake, a group of current and former Marines is honoring their brethren who had come before them and paid the ultimate price.

The Townsend Detachment Marines Corps League spent the weekend tracking down the gravesites of Marine veterans in Montgomery County and placing a new American Flag for remembrance.

“Those that have gone before us and served our nation, this great nation, are very cherished by all of us, not just the families,” said past Junior Commandant, Mark Barnhart.

A member of the league created a map programmed by Google Earth to mark Marine veterans’ gravesites to simplify the process. After each flag was placed, the members saluted the fallen and thanked them for their service.

Barnhart mentioned there are “a couple hundred” Marines buried in Montgomery County.

Townsend Detachment is raising money to continue to place new flags on veterans’ gravesites each year, which cost at least $4 per flag.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Find a typo or grammatical error? Let us know by CLICKING HERE. (Please include the article’s headline.)

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was property damage as a result of the gunfire however, there were no injuries.
3 arrested after Montgomery shooting, chase Saturday night
Montgomery County correctional officer Darrell Alvin Coleman Jr., has resigned after being...
Montgomery County correctional officer resigns after arrest
Supporters of the state's new panhandling bill say this will address a public safety issue, but...
Bill outlawing panhandling and loitering on Alabama roads signed into law
Drivers and team prepare there cars ahead of the Disturbing the Peace 100 at Montgomery Motor...
Hunter Robbins wins the Disturbing the Peace 100 at Montgomery Motor Speedway
The crash occurred on U.S. 231 near mile marker 62, approximately three miles south of Brundidge.
Troy woman killed in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Dadeville park plants more than 2,000 flags to honor fallen soldiers
Townsend Detachment honors fall Marines for Memorial Day
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
There was property damage as a result of the gunfire however, there were no injuries.
3 arrested after Montgomery shooting, chase Saturday night