Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

‘1-in-10-million’ rare white bison calf born at Wyoming state park

Bear River State Park shared a photo on Facebook of the white bison calf and its mother.
Bear River State Park shared a photo on Facebook of the white bison calf and its mother.(Bear River State Park)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSTON, Wyo. (Gray News) – A rare white bison calf was born at a state park in Wyoming earlier this month.

The calf was born at Bear River State Park on May 16.

The park shared a photo on Facebook of the new calf and its mother, who is a 2-year-old white bison.

Park officials explained that the coloration is a result of a “very small amount of cattle genetics mixed in rather than a fluke like albinism.” Therefore, it isn’t surprising that the white mother bison’s calf is white, too.

While the bison calf isn’t albino, its coloring is still extremely rare. Officials with the National Bison Association told KUTV that the birth of a white bison is one in 10 million.

According to the National Parks Service, many Native American tribes consider a white buffalo “the most sacred living thing on Earth,” stemming from an old legend.

“When a white buffalo calf is born, it is a sign that their prayers are being heard and that the promises of the prophecy are being fulfilled,” the agency said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department has released a surveillance photo showing the suspect in an...
Photo released of overnight Montgomery homicide suspect
Crumbl Cookies has set an opening date for its Montgomery store.
Crumbl Cookies sets opening date for Montgomery store
There was property damage as a result of the gunfire however, there were no injuries.
3 arrested after Montgomery shooting, chase Saturday night
A home on Faith Lane in Montgomery caught fire on May 29, 2023.
Fire heavily damages east Montgomery home
Trinity Richards is making strides in her road to recovery after being shot in the Dadeville...
‘Miraculous recovery’: Dadeville mass shooting survivor able to stand again

Latest News

The 40th Anniversary Alabama State Games Opening Ceremony, to be held on Friday, June 9, 2023,...
WSFA to broadcast the Alabama State Games opening ceremony June 9
Trinity Farms in Letohachee, Alabama.
Help is on the way for Alabama farmers
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
House armed services committee launches investigation into space command decision
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former First Lady Rosalynn Carter sit together...
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, the Carter Center says
Police said the shooting happened after a fight broke out, and at least one gun was pulled. At...
Florida police search for 3 gunmen who wounded 9 at crowded beach on Memorial Day