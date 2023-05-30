Advertise
2023 Annual Junior Fishing Rodeo happening June 3

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Foundation presents the 2023 annual Junior Fishing Rodeo.
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Foundation presents the 2023 annual Junior Fishing Rodeo.(MCSO)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Youth Fishing Rodeo is all set for this Saturday, June 3rd.

The fishing rodeo is hosted by Sheriff Derrick Cunningham and the staff of the MCSO. This year marks the 20th annual fishing rodeo held by the Sheriff and MCSO.

The event will take place at the Montgomery County Ponds on HWY 231 South from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. across from Swet Creek Farmers Market.

There will be special prizes for the young anglers that catch a tagged fish.

The event is open to all Montgomery County youth 16 years old and younger. Each participant must be accompanied by an adult chaperone, and they must bring their own rod, reel, tackle, and bait.

