4 Alabama schools invited to the NCAA D-1 Baseball tournament

Auburn's Zach Crotchfelt (77) delivers a pitch during an NCAA baseball game against Texas A&M...
Auburn's Zach Crotchfelt (77) delivers a pitch during an NCAA baseball game against Texas A&M on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)(Stew Milne | AP)
By James Hayes
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The NCAA college baseball tournament field of 64 was announced today, and it included four schools from Alabama. Troy, Alabama, Samford, and Auburn will all get their shot at a Division I college baseball championship starting this Friday.

Both Auburn and Alabama will play host in the regional rounds of the tournament. #1 Auburn, is set to take on #4 Penn this Friday night at 7 p.m., the other regional game being played in Auburn features #2 Southern Miss and #3 Samford. That game is set for 2 p.m. on Friday.

The Tuscaloosa Regional sees the #1 Crimson Tide playing host to #4 Nicholls, with the game beginning at 7 p.m. Friday. The other game on the diamond in Tuscaloosa will feature #3 Troy taking on #2 Boston College, with the first pitch set for 3 p.m. on Friday.

The SEC led the way with 10 teams being selected for the tournament, including Vanderbilt, who will be making its 17th straight appearance.

The rest of the national top 16 seeds for the tournament are Wake Forest, Florida, Arkansas, Clemson, LSU, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Stanford, Miami (Florida), Coastal Carolina, Oklahoma St., Kentucky, Indiana St., and South Carolina.

