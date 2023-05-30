CrimeStoppers says summer programs help prevent youth crime

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Publishing surveillance videos and photos of criminals is one way Central Alabama CrimeStoppers helps law enforcement, and the group is noticing a disturbing trend.

“We see people that are below the age 24 that are committing these crimes, and they have an entire life ahead of them. And they’re making vital mistakes,” said Tony Garrett with CrimeStoppers.

He said these mistakes that could be prevented with intervention at a young age.

“It actually starts in third grade,” Garrett said. “Studies show that education is a major factor.”

Now that students are out of the classroom for summer break, CrimeStoppers recommends parents enroll their children in summer programs to keep them busy.

Activities are being put on by the YMCA, area churches and cities.

The city of Montgomery is offering multiple summer camp options for kids ages 6-17. Swimming, archery and more will be offered. The parks and recreation department says it is hosting eight-week summer camps at several community centers, where life lessons can be learned. Parents can register here.

“We’re trying to teach you young people about discipline, about some sense of togetherness and being able to interact with different people, new people for the first time,” said David Card, director of Montgomery Parks and Recreation.

Regardless of where parents register, CrimeStoppers encourages children to just get plugged in.

“Keep their minds occupied, and keep their bodies occupied, versus someone else is willing to step in where you’re not,” Garrett said.

