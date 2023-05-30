East Montgomery neighborhood to hold support drive for fire victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A neighborhood in east Montgomery is rallying around a family who lost their home in a Memorial Day fire.

According to Montgomery Fire Rescue, the fire happened in the 8000 block of Faith Lane, located in the Ryan Ridge neighborhood, located near the Chantilly Parkway Walmart.

The Ryan Ridge neighborhood will be holding an Emergency Relief Drive on Saturday, June 3, from 3-5 p.m. on the corner of Will Newton Drive and Faith Lane during which time it will collect clothes, toiletries and other items for the Hinds family. There will be donation receptacles for giving donations.

When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen coming from the home. Pictures of the fire show flames shooting from above the garage of the home.

MFR says one person was inside the home at the time of the fire but evacuated before they arrived. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

An east Montgomery neighborhood HOA is rallying around a family that lost their home in a Monday afternoon fire. (Source: Ryan Ridge HOA)

