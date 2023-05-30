Advertise
A few showers and storms this week

Today is quiet, then scattered showers and thunderstorms return Wednesday and Thursday
Changes loom starting tomorrow
By Tyler Sebree
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More of the same is on the way for today with highs a degree or two warmer up in the middle 80s. It will be entirely dry once again under a partly cloudy sky. The daily wind speeds will be much lighter going forward.

Some showers and storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday.
Some showers and storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday.(WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will come up another couple of degrees tomorrow as we top out in the upper 80s. There is a chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow as humidity levels increase quite a bit. You will certainly notice the muggy feel to the air starting tomorrow.

The chance of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm exists again on Thursday. Neither day will be a washout, but there will probably be scattered rain around the region both days.

Not much rain is expected, but some scattered showers and storms are likely Wednesday and...
Not much rain is expected, but some scattered showers and storms are likely Wednesday and Thursday.(WSFA 12 News)

Right now we have coverage each day sitting at 40%. Rain chances decrease substantially for Friday, the weekend and early next week. We can’t totally rule out a shower or storm any day, but the chance of it happening is only 10-20%.

Temperatures will be in the lower 80s Thursday before heading into the upper 80s each afternoon starting Friday. Some lower 90s will very much be possible as the heat builds across the Deep South.

A hot and humid weekend with mainly dry conditions.
A hot and humid weekend with mainly dry conditions.(WSFA 12 News)

The humidity will also be rising. Much of the next week will feature humid to even muggy conditions -- unlike what we’ve been enjoying for the last week. This will keep overnights warmer and less comfortable in the middle to upper 60s.

