Fugitive sisters who snatched ailing mom from ambulance captured: Records

44-year-old Ida Lorene Newby and 43-year-old Annie Lucy Newby had been the target of law enforcement since they failed to show up for court. Officers apprehended them on Thursday.
Mary and Ida Newby booking photos.
Mary and Ida Newby booking photos.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police captured two Dothan sisters on the run from charges they denied their elderly mother medical care.

44-year-old Ida Lorene Newby and 43-year-old Annie Lucy Newby had been the target of law enforcement since they failed to show up for court. Officers apprehended them on Thursday.

It’s been more than three years since, according to police, the Newbys pulled their mother from an ambulance that would have taken her for medical care.

“When the ambulance arrived at the Mercury Drive home, medical personnel, using a wheelchair, loaded the victim onto that ambulance. Claiming to be care givers to the ill woman, the two suspects then forcefully rolled the wheelchair out of that emergency vehicle,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Doug Magill told News4 in January 2020, when officers arrested the Newby sisters.

He said the elderly victim, who public records currently list as 74, had called for transport to a doctor’s office to treat an infection. “She had already missed two appointments,” Magill said.

Both women absconded after posting a $30,000 bond each.

Houston County Circuit Judge Henry D. “Butch” Binford issued an arrest warrant for Annie Newby in February when she failed to attend court. At the same time, her attorney, Henry Penick, withdrew from the case, claiming he could not reach her.

Months earlier, R. Todd Derrick, another Houston County Circuit Judge, had issued a bench warrant for Ida Newby because she, too, failed to show up, records reveal in both cases.

Those records also reflect that Ida Newby missed court on drug charges.

Since their capture last week, the Newby sisters have been held without bond in the Houston County Jail.

