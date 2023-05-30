Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Gov. Ivey sets time frame for execution of James Barber

Barber was convicted of murdering Dottie Epps with a hammer in May 2001.
Barber was convicted of murdering Dottie Epps with a hammer in May 2001.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey set the time frame for the execution of a Madison County man who was convicted in 2004 for murdering a 75-year-old woman.

A motion was filed by the State of Alabama on Feb. 24 to authorize the commissioner of the Department of Corrections to carry out James Barber’s sentence. The motion was granted by the Supreme Court of Alabama on May 3.

Alabama sets execution as state resumes lethal injections

Gov. Ivey sent a letter to Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner, John Hamm, on Tuesday to set the time frame for the execution:

“Dear Commissioner Hamm:

The Supreme Court of Alabama has entered an order authorizing you to carry out inmate James Barber’s sentence of death for the capital murder of Dorothy Epps. According to the Supreme Court’s order, the execution must occur within a time frame to be set by the governor to begin not less than 30 days from May 3, 2023, the date of the order.

Accordingly, I hereby set a thirty-hour time frame for the execution to occur beginning at 12 a.m. on Thursday, July, 20, 2023, and expiring at 6 a.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023.

The order of the Supreme Court of Alabama, which I enclose with this letter, constitutes the death warrant.

Although I have no current plants to grant clemency in this case, I retain my authority under the Constitution of the State of Alabama to grant a reprieve or commutation, if necessary, at any time before the execution is carried out.

Barber was convicted of murdering Dottie Epps with a hammer in May 2001. He worked for Epps as a handyman before the murder.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department has released a surveillance photo showing the suspect in an...
Photo released of overnight Montgomery homicide suspect
Crumbl Cookies has set an opening date for its Montgomery store.
Crumbl Cookies sets opening date for Montgomery store
There was property damage as a result of the gunfire however, there were no injuries.
3 arrested after Montgomery shooting, chase Saturday night
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly beaten in a prison in Peru.
Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, ‘severely beaten’ in prison, lawyer says
A home on Faith Lane in Montgomery caught fire on May 29, 2023.
East Montgomery neighborhood to hold support drive for fire victims

Latest News

Southern Living published an article titled "The Best Things To Do In Montgomery, Alabama."
Southern Living highlights ‘best things to do in Montgomery’
On Your Side with warning from ALEA's Marine Patrol as you plan summer trips
On Your Side with warning from ALEA’s Marine Patrol as you plan summer trips
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
House armed services committee launches investigation into space command decision
A home on Faith Lane in Montgomery caught fire on May 29, 2023.
East Montgomery neighborhood to hold support drive for fire victims