House catches fire in east Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A fire broke out at a home in an east montgomery neighborhood Monday.

Pictures show flames shooting from above the garage of the home on Faith Lane. That’s in a community behind the Chantilly Parkway Walmart.

WSFA 12 News crews saw that much of the roof was destroyed and other parts of the home were severely damaged.

Witnesses said the owners were not home when the fire started and no one was hurt.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue has not yet responded to a request for information.

