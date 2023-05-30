Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

New law allows Houston County to provide exclusive police services

Though it applies to all Houston County municipalities, lawmakers passed the measure primarily for Rehobeth, a small but growing town about five miles south of Dothan.
Traffic along Alabama Highway 203 in Rehobeth in this January 19, 2023 photo.
Traffic along Alabama Highway 203 in Rehobeth in this January 19, 2023 photo.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Municipalities can contract with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement services after state lawmakers approved a bill last week authorizing those arrangements.

Though it applies to all Houston County municipalities, lawmakers passed the measure primarily for Rehobeth, a small but growing town about five miles south of Dothan.

Rehobeth Mayor Kimberly Trotter stressed that she and the council would decide if contracting law enforcement services is viable after conducting a study.

Related: Ditching the Rehobeth ditch

“Now, if we have an emergency and we call the sheriff’s department and if there is not (an officer) in this immediate vicinity we’re at their mercy on when they can get here,” Trotter told News4 in January as the bill was in the drafting stages.

Related: Hundreds of new homes coming to Rehobeth

The law allowing contract services that must be approved by the Houston County Commission becomes effective on August 1.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department has released a surveillance photo showing the suspect in an...
Photo released of overnight Montgomery homicide suspect
There was property damage as a result of the gunfire however, there were no injuries.
3 arrested after Montgomery shooting, chase Saturday night
Crumbl Cookies has set an opening date for its Montgomery store.
Crumbl Cookies sets opening date for Montgomery store
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
”July 3rd, 2014, It’s a day I will never forget,” explained WSFA 12 News Anchor Sally Pitts,...
New PSA about beach safety, rip currents airing on WSFA

Latest News

Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church.
$3.1M awarded to preserve historic Civil Rights sites across Alabama
Dothan City Board of Education has approved Dothan City Schools participation in the Community...
Dothan City Schools approves free meals for all students
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaking at the March for our Lives rally in Dothan on March 24, 2018.
DOJ: Pastor Glasgow should receive less punishment
Mary and Ida Newby booking photos.
Fugitive sisters who snatched ailing mom from ambulance captured: Records