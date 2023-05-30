Advertise
‘No Shame’ campaign works to change stigma surrounding suicide

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Mental Health is launching a new campaign to address the stigma surrounding suicide and mental illness.

The “No Shame” campaign speaks not about judgment but rather of hope. The campaign also features the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number, 988.

In 2021, 821 individuals died by suicide in Alabama, according to ADPH. More than 15 percent were children or adolescents 10-19.

“Sharing our feelings can be hard. Friends, family, and mental health professionals are here to help, and you can share without fear. Speaking freely with others, including peers and counselors, can help. They can offer important resources. There is a strong support system of people ready to listen and help,” ADPH said in a release.

Below is a list of warning signs of suicide or suicidal behavior from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration:

Suicide Warning Signs for Adults:

  • Risk is greater if a behavior is new or has increased and if it seems related to a painful event, loss, or change.
  • Talking about or making plans for suicide.
  • Acting anxious or agitated; behaving recklessly.
  • Talking about being a burden to others.
  • Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain.
  • Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs.
  • Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live
  • Sleeping too little or too much.
  • Withdrawing or feeling isolated.
  • Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge.
  • Displaying extreme mood swings.

Suicide Warning Signs for Youth

  • Talking about or making plans for suicide.
  • Expressing hopelessness about the future.
  • Displaying severe/overwhelming emotional pain or distress.
  • Showing worrisome changes in behavior, particularly in combination with the warning signs above, including significant:
  • Withdrawal from or changing social connections/situations.
  • Changes in sleep (increased or decreased).
  • Anger or hostility that seems out of character or out of context.
  • Recent increased agitation or irritability.

There is no shame in sharing. If you are in crisis, call 988. For crisis care information in Alabama, visit mh.alabama.gov/crisis-centers/. For mental health providers in your area, visit mh.alabama.gov/providers-search/. Learn more about Suicide Prevention partners in Alabama at sprc.org/state/alabama/ and afsp.org/chapter/alabama.

