Small aircraft with 2 people on board crashes in south Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A small aircraft has crashed in south Mobile County with two people on board.

Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier told FOX10 News the aircraft went down in the marsh north of Cedar Point, at the southern tip of the mainland. They are not believed to be hurt seriously, and county and state officials are conducting efforts at the scene, he said.

A Mobile County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said the MCSO is assisting the Federal Aviation Administration. She said the two-seat aircraft crashed north of the Dauphin Island Bridge approximately 40 yards off the west side of Dauphin Island Parkway.

She said the MCSO will gather information on scene and will forward a report to the FAA.

Both passengers were treated at the crash scene and released, according to the MCSO.

A small two-seat aircraft is seen in marsh where it crashed Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in south Mobile County, Ala. (Daeshen Smith, FOX10 News)

