Southern Living highlights ‘best things to do in Montgomery’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery getting some exposure thanks to a new feature from Southern Living.

The article is titled “The Best Things To Do In Montgomery, Alabama” and lists several things to do in the city, including civil rights landmarks, food and tourist attractions.

City leaders say all of those things work together to make Montgomery a great place for visitors and residents alike.

“If we get this right in terms of quality of place and making sure that we are leveraging all of the assets here in the city and create a great destination for those visitors, as well as our local community, we really have a lot to talk about,” said Ron Simmons, chief officer of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce.

One attraction still on the way is the Montgomery Whitewater park, which is set to open July 8.

