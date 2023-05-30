Advertise
Troy earns at-large bid to Tuscaloosa regional

Troy Baseball
Troy Baseball(Troy University)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - On selection Monday, the Trojans baseball team received the news they had been waiting for. For the first time since 2018, the Troy Trojans baseball team is headed to the tournament.

After a disappointing end to the Sun Belt Tournament, the team was hoping the selection committee would see the larger body of work that this team has put in on the diamond this season. They finished the season going 39-20 (18-12 in the Sun Belt Conference) and now have a chance to punch their ticket to Omaha.

First, the Trojans baseball team will have to travel up the road to Tuscaloosa for its regional matchup this Friday. Troy will play in the Tuscaloosa Regional as a #3 seed and take on #2 Boston College.

“I’m glad our resume was respected” Troy earns an at-large bid to the Tuscaloosa Regional. Watch the baseball team’s reaction from Monday morning here.

Posted by Rosie Langello on Monday, May 29, 2023

Head coach Sklyar Meade took over the program in 2021, and in just two years, they once again have their sights set on Omaha.

“For it to happen this quick, I’m not gonna say I’m totally surprised because I’m not, we’re not. But at the same token, I think at some point we will take a breath and go, wow, this is probably quicker than it should have been,” said Meade.

Shane Lewis, the Sun Belt Player of the Year, is ready for the postseason and knows there is still some unfinished business to take care of.

“Now that we saw our name on that board, I think it’s gonna light a fire under our butts, and we’re gonna get after it,” says Lewis.

The game will start at 3 p.m. on Friday, and if you can’t make it up to Tuscaloosa, you can catch the game on ESPN+.

In addition to Troy getting the call to the tournament 3 other Alabama schools made the tournament and will get things going this Friday as well.

