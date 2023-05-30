Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Troy women’s basketball signs two key transfers

Troy women's basketball head coach Chanda Rigby
Troy women's basketball head coach Chanda Rigby(Chris Davis | Troy University)
By Troy University
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Head coach Chandra Rigby announced two transfer portal additions to the Troy women’s basketball roster, Leilani Augmon and Sara Carvajal-Caro.

Loyal to the Sun Belt Conference, Augmon remains in the league as she transitions from Arkansas State to Troy after starting six games in 24 appearances for the Red Wolves in 2022-23. In 24.6 minutes, Augmon averaged eight points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 40.5 percent from the field and 74.3 percent from the charity stripe.

Augmon remains in the league as she transitions from Arkansas State to Troy after starting six...
Augmon remains in the league as she transitions from Arkansas State to Troy after starting six games in 24 appearances for the Red Wolves in 2022-23.(Troy University)

“Leilani is a great addition to our roster,” Rigby said. “She fits in perfectly with our up-tempo style. She is a versatile player with the ability and skill set to play inside and on the perimeter. We are excited to get started with her because, due to her strong work ethic and high ceiling of potential, we believe she will be a special player.”

The 5-11 California native finds her fourth collegiate home after spending two seasons in JUCO with Salt Lake Junior College and Seward County Community College. At SLJC, Augmon led the Bruins to a 16-5 record on 9.4 points and 8.3 rebounds. Also, in her freshman season at Seward, the guard / forward was awarded Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Co-Freshman of the Year, First Team All-KJCCC, and NJCAA All-Star.

After two seasons at Monroe College Carvajal-Caro comes to Troy with an impressive 6-3 frame...
After two seasons at Monroe College Carvajal-Caro comes to Troy with an impressive 6-3 frame and a knack for attacking the boards and shooting intelligent shots.(Troy University)

After two seasons at Monroe College Carvajal-Caro comes to Troy with an impressive 6-3 frame and a knack for attacking the boards and shooting intelligent shots. During her freshman season at Monroe, the redshirt sophomore started 12 of her 26 games played. She was highly efficient from the field and the charity stripe with 51.4 and 80.5 percent, respectively, for 10.1 points. She also crashed the boards and protected the paint with 5.5 rebounds and 0.7 blocks.

“Sara immediately fills a specific need that we had on our roster in that she can hold her ground defensively against bigger post players, and she can wall up and protect the paint,” Rigby said. “As a bonus, she is also a skilled scorer around the basket with good hands and good footwork. We are thrilled to add Sara to our family.”

She continued her efficiency into her sophomore season by leading the team in field goal percentage at 52.9 to be the fourth-leading scorer at 7.6 points. In addition, the center remained steady in rebounding numbers with five as she propelled her team to the NJCAA D-I Women’s Basketball Tournament in both seasons.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department has released a surveillance photo showing the suspect in an...
Photo released of overnight Montgomery homicide suspect
Crumbl Cookies has set an opening date for its Montgomery store.
Crumbl Cookies sets opening date for Montgomery store
There was property damage as a result of the gunfire however, there were no injuries.
3 arrested after Montgomery shooting, chase Saturday night
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly beaten in a prison in Peru.
Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, ‘severely beaten’ in prison, lawyer says
A home on Faith Lane in Montgomery caught fire on May 29, 2023.
East Montgomery neighborhood to hold support drive for fire victims

Latest News

Troy Baseball
Troy earns at-large bid to Tuscaloosa regional
Alabama beat Northwestern Sunday 3-2. (Source: The University of Alabama)
Alabama softball headed back to Women’s College World Series
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are presented with jerseys by LSU women's...
Biden celebrates LSU, UConn champion basketball teams at White House
FILE - In this June 12, 2020 file photo, a mourner signs a tribute wall during a memorial...
Prosecutor: Trio convicted of murder in fatal shooting of former Indiana U football player