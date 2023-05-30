Advertise
Uptick in fake online Alabama driver license renewal sites

AL sample driver license for an adult
AL sample driver license for an adult((Source: ALEA))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some Alabamians have fallen victim to an online scam that makes them think their license has been renewed when it most definitely has not been.

According to the Autauga County Probate Office, there are some third-party websites that are charging people extra fees to renew their licenses online. These sites have been known to add an additional $59 or more.

Autauga County Probate Judge Kimberly Kervin is urging people to go directly to ALEA’s Driver License Division located at www.ALEA.gov to renew their license online instead of using a search engine to find the site. ALEA charges a $2.75 transaction fee.

