WSFA to broadcast the Alabama State Games opening ceremony June 9

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News will broadcast the 40th anniversary Alabama State Games opening ceremony both on air and online on June 9. Coverage starts at 7 p.m. live from the campus of UAB in Birmingham.

During the opening ceremony, you’ll be able to see Alabama athletes of all ages in the Parade of Athletes and lighting of the flame to declare the Games open.

In addition to WSFA, coverage of the opening games can be seen on other stations in the Alabama State Games Sports Network, which includes WBRC (Birmingham), WAFF (Huntsville), WALA (Mobile), WTVY, and WRGX (both in Dothan).

Organizers of the games state that athletes are the heart and soul of the Alabama State Games and have been since the nonprofit Games’ inception in 1982 at the request of the United State Olympic Committee.

The games are for competitors of all ages and abilities from the state of Alabama and her neighboring border states. This year 6,000 athletes of all ages and abilities are ready to show up and show out in various venues in Birmingham and throughout Jefferson County.

The 40th Alabama State Games are set for June 9th through the 11th. (ASF Foundation)

The games are Olympic-styled and designed for multiple memory-making moments. Registration for the games ended on April 15.

“There are thousands of young people in households throughout the state who have not had the opportunity to experience the excitement, the challenges, to learn the values that competitive sports can instill in a person. Our potential, like the athletes that compete, is limited only by our imagination,” said Ron Creel, founder of the ASF Foundation and the Alabama State Games. “The Alabama State Games, even with its tremendous growth and positive influence on amateur sports, we have only begun to realize our full potential and impact. It is becoming clear that the future of the Alabama State Games is more far-reaching than any one of us could dare to dream.”

By registering for the 40th Alabama State Games and participating in the June 9th Opening Ceremony, athletes can win one of 17 scholarships ranging from $500 to $4000. Thus far, the $335,610 in academic scholarships have been awarded to Alabama State Games participants.

