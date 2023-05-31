1 dead in Russell Co. deputy-involved shooting

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Russell County.

In a press conference held by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, authorities say Russell County Water Authority employees went to the suspect’s house to turn off his water. Officials say the suspect then fired a gun at the workers.

The workers called the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, and returned to the water authority office.

Officials say the suspect and the deputies arrived at the water authority around the same time. When the suspect saw the deputies, he left. The deputies followed him, and were able to pull him over at U-S Highway 431 and Ware Road.

According to the RCSO, the deputies told the man to get out with his hands up and he did not. They used a stun gun on the suspect. Officials say the suspect remained inside the vehicle (truck). They say he held a gun out from the window and pointed it at the deputies. Sheriff Heath Taylor says the suspect did not shoot at the deputies.

According to the RCSO, a deputy shot and killed the suspect.

Sheriff Taylor says he believes the deputies averted what could have been a much worse situation, by keeping the suspect from entering the water authority building.

