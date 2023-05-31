Alabama football announces game times for 4 games

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Crimson Tide announced game times for 4 football games on Twitter today.

The season kicks off for the Crimson Tide on Sept. 2 in Tuscaloosa against Middle Tennessee. The game will start at 6:30 p.m., and fans can catch all the action on the SEC Network.

In game two, the Tide will take on the University of Texas in a highly anticipated rematch on Sept. 9. That one will kick off at 6:00 p.m.

On Sept. 16, Alabama travels down to the University of South Florida to take on the Bulls at 2:30 p.m. and can be seen on ABC.

Lastly, the Tide announced an 11 a.m. start time for their Nov. 18 matchup against Chattanooga, which can be seen on the SEC Network.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.