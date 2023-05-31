Birmingham Fire: Small plane crash lands safely near airport

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A small plane crash landed safely Tuesday evening just west of the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, according to the Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service.

The crash landing happened in the 3300 block of Vanderbilt Road.

Birmingham Fire officials say a trainer pilot was training a student and on their approach to the runway, the plane shut off. They say the pilot detoured and landed on the CSX railroad tracks.

Small plane lands safely near Birmingham Airport - Press Conference

We’re told the plane was a Piper Warrior that is typically used to train new pilots. The plane had about 40 gallons of fuel left in it.

There were two passengers on board including the pilot. Neither were injured. No fire was reported.

