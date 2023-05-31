Biscuits collapse against Trash Pandas 15-12

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What looked like an easy victory for the Biscuits (23-23) turned into a catastrophic loss, as the Trash Pandas (22-24) scored 15 unanswered runs to win 15-12 on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Bases were loaded with two outs in the bottom of the first when Mason Auer crushed a 420 ft. grand slam into the railroad tracks behind left field. Not long after, Diego Infante hit an RBI-single followed by a two-run single from Ronny Simon, giving the Biscuits a 7-0 lead to start the game.

Simon’s hit extended the second baseman’s hit streak to eight games, tying Austin Shenton and Logan Driscoll for the team-high this season. Auer’s grand slam was the second in back-to-back games after Alika Williams hit one on May 28 against the Biloxi Shuckers.

Shenton extended the lead to eight in the next inning with a single to left field, but it was a fielding error by David Calabrese that allowed Tristan Peters to score. Rocket City had a chance to cut into the lead with bases loaded in the bottom of the second. However, a flyout followed by two strikeouts kept the eight-run lead intact for Montgomery.

The Trash Pandas’ rough start continued in the bottom of the third after a sacrifice fly, two RBI-singles, and a hit by pitch with bases loaded put four more runs on the board. Jose Gomez grounded into a double play in the next frame but not before Tucker Flint came in to score for Rocket City.

Orlando Martinez hit a two-run shot into left field to make the score 12-3 and end the day for Mason Montgomery. The lefty’s tenth start of the season ended with three runs allowed off five hits and four strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched.

The Trash Pandas struck again with a solo-home run from Flint, cutting the lead down to eight in the sixth inning. The next inning was disastrous for Montgomery as Rocket City brought in 11 runs to take a 15-12 lead into the eighth.

The 15 runs for the Trash Pandas tied for the most allowed by Montgomery this season, and the 27 combined runs tied for the highest-scoring game in Biscuits history. The blown 12-run lead is easily the largest blown lead of the season, and the 11 runs in the seventh were easily the most in a single inning.

Montgomery could not answer, and the Trash Pandas secured a 15-12 comeback win in what will go down as an unforgettable night for Montgomery Biscuits baseball.

The Biscuits and the Trash Pandas return for the second game on Wednesday, May 31. The projected pitching matchup features Nathan Wiles (0-1) for the Biscuits against Jack Kochanowicz (2-1) for the Trash Pandas.

The series will include a Shirsey T-Shirt Giveaway & Thirsty Thursday on June 1; Bacon Night feat. Bacon Biscuit Bobblehead Giveaway on Friday, June 2; Wizard Night and MAX Fireworks on Saturday, June 3; and a Player Pillow Giveaway presented by Alabama Peanut Producers Association on Sunday, June 4.

