Critically injured Montgomery firefighter set for homecoming Wednesday

Capt. Donald L. Crenshaw Jr. was one of two MFR firefighters critically injured in a deadly May 14 Gilmer Avenue house fire. Three others suffered less severe injuries.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire Rescue says one of its badly injured firefighters will make his way home Wednesday after weeks in intensive care at a Birmingham hospital.

Capt. Donald L. Crenshaw Jr. was one of two MFR firefighters critically injured in a deadly May 14 Gilmer Avenue house fire. Three others suffered less severe injuries.

For the past two weeks, Crenshaw, 45, has been in UAB’s ICU where doctors and nurses have been treating him for second and third-degree burns across 20% of his body, particularly affecting his upper extremities.

Tasty fundraiser aims to help recently injured Montgomery firefighters
(L-R) Capt. Donald L. Crenshaw Jr.; Firefighter James A. Christian Jr.; Firefighter David O. Watson III; Firefighter Deandre M. Hartman; Firefighter Adarius Wesley.(Source: Montgomery Fire Rescue)

On Wednesday, MFR confirmed Crenshaw will be put on a plane and flown from Birmingham to Montgomery. He will arrive at Montgomery Aviation Airport and will then be transported home by Rescue 94 with units from his station there to welcome him home.

WSFA 12 News will have a crew at the airport and will have coverage in our afternoon and evening newscasts.

A second critically injured firefighter, Deandre M. Hartman, 34, suffered extensive burns around his biceps as well as injuries to his eyes and lungs. He remains hospitalized but in stable condition, which MFR said was a positive sign.

Three other firefighters who were treated and later released to recover at home include Adarius Wesley, James A. Christian, Jr. and David O. Watson, III.

Two people, including a child and a bedridden man, were killed in the blaze. Their names have not been released. An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

