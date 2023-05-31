Date set for 10th annual Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 10th annual Camellia Bowl is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 23, at 11 a.m. at the historic Cramton Bowl in downtown Montgomery.

The bowl will air on ESPN and feature teams from the Sun Belt Conference, the Mid-American Conference, or Conference USA.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating the Camellia Bowl’s 10th anniversary this year,” said executive director Johnny Williams. “We’ve enjoyed successful decade-long relationships with both ESPN and the Bowl Season while featuring many exciting games. We look forward to continuing that tradition as we welcome two accomplished programs and their passionate fanbases to Montgomery in December.”

Eight of the first nine games have been decided by eight points or less, including the inaugural Camellia Bowl in 2014 when Bowling Green defeated South Alabama 33-28. Last year, Buffalo became the first repeat winner of the bowl with a 23-21 win over Georgia Southern.

In addition to the postseason Camellia Bowl, Montgomery will host two preseason kickoff games this season. North Alabama will meet Mercer in the 9th FCS Kickoff on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN, the sixth FCS Kickoff game played at historic Cramton Bowl. Also, Tuskegee and Fort Valley State will square off in the third annual Boeing Red Tails Classic on Sunday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m. on ESPNU. Fort Valley State has defeated Tuskegee in the previous two games, which was created with ESPN Events in 2021 to honor the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen.

CAMELLIA BOWL ALL-TIME RESULTS:

Dec. 20, 2014 Bowling Green 33, South Alabama 28

Dec. 19, 2015 Appalachian State 31, Ohio 29

Dec. 17, 2016 Appalachian State 31, Toledo 28

Dec. 16, 2017 Middle Tennessee 35, Arkansas St. 30

Dec. 15, 2018 Georgia Southern 23, E. Michigan 21

Dec. 21, 2019 Arkansas St. 34, FIU 26

Dec. 25, 2020 Buffalo 17, Marshall 10

Dec. 25, 2021 Georgia State 51, Ball State 20

Dec. 27, 2022 Buffalo 23, Georgia Southern 21

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.