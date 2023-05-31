Advertise
Date set for 10th annual Camellia Bowl

The 19th annual Camellia Bowl is set for December 23.
The 19th annual Camellia Bowl is set for December 23.(Camellia Bowl)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 10th annual Camellia Bowl is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 23, at 11 a.m. at the historic Cramton Bowl in downtown Montgomery.

The bowl will air on ESPN and feature teams from the Sun Belt Conference, the Mid-American Conference, or Conference USA.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating the Camellia Bowl’s 10th anniversary this year,” said executive director Johnny Williams. “We’ve enjoyed successful decade-long relationships with both ESPN and the Bowl Season while featuring many exciting games. We look forward to continuing that tradition as we welcome two accomplished programs and their passionate fanbases to Montgomery in December.”

Eight of the first nine games have been decided by eight points or less, including the inaugural Camellia Bowl in 2014 when Bowling Green defeated South Alabama 33-28. Last year, Buffalo became the first repeat winner of the bowl with a 23-21 win over Georgia Southern.

In addition to the postseason Camellia Bowl, Montgomery will host two preseason kickoff games this season. North Alabama will meet Mercer in the 9th FCS Kickoff on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN, the sixth FCS Kickoff game played at historic Cramton Bowl. Also, Tuskegee and Fort Valley State will square off in the third annual Boeing Red Tails Classic on Sunday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m. on ESPNU. Fort Valley State has defeated Tuskegee in the previous two games, which was created with ESPN Events in 2021 to honor the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen.

CAMELLIA BOWL ALL-TIME RESULTS:
  • Dec. 20, 2014      Bowling Green 33, South Alabama 28
  • Dec. 19, 2015      Appalachian State 31, Ohio 29
  • Dec. 17, 2016      Appalachian State 31, Toledo 28
  • Dec. 16, 2017      Middle Tennessee 35, Arkansas St. 30
  • Dec. 15, 2018      Georgia Southern 23, E. Michigan 21
  • Dec. 21, 2019      Arkansas St. 34, FIU 26
  • Dec. 25, 2020      Buffalo 17, Marshall 10
  • Dec. 25, 2021      Georgia State 51, Ball State 20
  • Dec. 27, 2022      Buffalo 23, Georgia Southern 21

