Dothan City Schools approves $200,000 purchase of band instruments and equipment

Dothan City Schools will invest $274,042.25 to purchase band instruments and equipment for Dothan High School, Carver 9th Grade Academy, and Dothan Preparatory Academy.
Dothan City Board of Education has approved a $274,042.25 bid to purchase band instruments and...
Dothan City Board of Education has approved a $274,042.25 bid to purchase band instruments and equipment for use in the band and music classes at Dothan High School, Carver 9th Grade Academy and Dothan Preparatory Academy.(WTVY News 4)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Board of Education has approved a $274,042.25 bid to purchase band instruments and equipment for use in the band and music classes at Dothan High School, Carver 9th Grade Academy and Dothan Preparatory Academy.

Purchased items will include tubas, bassoons, trumpets and more including speakers and subwoofers.

“I’m so excited that the board has made it possible for our students to have new equipment and I know the students are excited as well,” says Adrian P. Broughton II, Associate Director of Bands for Dothan City Schools. “This is a huge step forward in ensuring that the instrumental music programs in Dothan City Schools will continue to thrive for years to come.”

“We are pleased to be able to have the funds available to provide the latest band instruments for our Fine Arts Departments. This is an investment in our Fine Arts and Band programs that is unprecedented, and will update instruments that in some cases are decades old. We are excited about the future of our Fine Arts and Band programs, and know that this investment will reap great rewards for our students in the future,” says Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe.

The funds for this purchase were secured through the Fiscal Year 2023 American Rescue Plan (ARP) ESSER.

Over 100 instruments purchased will upgrade existing instruments used at Dothan High School, Carver 9th Grade Academy and Dothan Preparatory Academy.

