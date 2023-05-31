Advertise
Dothan Houston County EMA searching for missing girl and child
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to Dothan Houston County EMA Facebook post, Bailey Long has been missing since the night of the Rehobeth High School Graduation.

Also missing is her 1 year old daughter River Long.

Please contact the Dothan Police at 334.615.3000 or the Houston County Sheriff Office at 334.677.4808 with any information.

