Dothan Houston County EMA searching for missing girl and child

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to Dothan Houston County EMA Facebook post, Bailey Long has been missing since the night of the Rehobeth High School Graduation.

Also missing is her 1 year old daughter River Long.

Please contact the Dothan Police at 334.615.3000 or the Houston County Sheriff Office at 334.677.4808 with any information.

