Fundraiser aims to help recently injured Montgomery firefighters

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A tasty fundraiser is being planned to help several Montgomery firefighters who were hurt in a recent house fire, including two who were critically injured.

While it’s not an official Montgomery Fire Rescue fundraiser, local firefighters will be cooking meats that will be sold for $45 each. All proceeds are going directly to the firefighters.

The Local Hero Boston Butts Fundraiser will be held Friday at 4 p.m. with pickup available at Ric and Mo’s. That’s located at 3150 Watchman Drive in Montgomery.

Preorders can be made to Brent Manley, who will be cooking the meats, by calling 334-312-2872.

The injured firefighters include Capt. Donald L. Crenshaw, 45, who sustained second and third-degree burns across 20% of his body, particularly affecting his upper extremities. He was transported to UAB for intensive burn care and fluid replacement. Firefighter Deandre M. Hartman, 34, suffered extensive burns around his biceps as well as injuries to his eyes and lungs. He was airlifted to UAB’s trauma ICU.

MFR provided an update on both Crenshaw and Hartman on Monday saying Crenshaw is doing well and is expected to be release to come home in the coming days. Hartman’s condition is stable, which MFR said was a positive sign.

Firefighters Adarius Wesley, James A. Christian, Jr. and David O. Watson, III were treated and later released from Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery to continue their recoveries at home.

Two residents of the home, a child and a bedridden man, were killed in the May 14thGilmer Avenue blaze. Neither victim has been publicly identified.

An investigation into the blaze is ongoing.

