Greenville woman convicted of killing boyfriend

Shantel Jalisa Boone was found guilty of murdering her boyfriend, Charles Curry.
Shantel Jalisa Boone was found guilty of murdering her boyfriend, Charles Curry.(Source: Greenville Police Department)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Butler County jury has convicted a woman of killing her boyfriend over seven years ago.

The jury found Shantel Jalisa Boone, 34, guilty of murder on May 19. Circuit Judge Cleveland Poole set her sentencing for July 6.

According to the original arrest warrant, Boone killed 31-year-old Charles Curry at her Greenville home on March 9, 2016. Investigators say she shot him in the head with a .45-caliber pistol after the two had been arguing.

Boone was initially charged with attempted murder, but it was upgraded to murder after he died.

