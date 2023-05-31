Ivey signs bill restricting property sales to ‘countries of concern’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has signed House Bill 379, also known as the Alabama Property Protection Act.

The new law restricts property sales to entities from China, North Korea, Iran and Russia. The original bill only targeted China but was amended to say “countries of concern” instead. It was also amended to focus on entities rather than individuals.

Ivey said this will protect Alabama’s “agricultural resources, military installations and critical infrastructure from countries of concern.” She issued the following statement:

“Across the United States, we have seen alarming instances of foreign entities purchasing large tracts of land, which could have severe consequences for our country’s national defense and economy, if no action is taken. From our forests to our farmland, Alabama is blessed with an abundance of highly valuable natural resources that must be protected. We also have a large military presence, and Alabama will always do our part to put the security of our country and our people first. The simple fact of the matter is that foreign governments have no business owning land in Alabama, and I am proud to sign this bill and ensure that will never be the case going forward.”

