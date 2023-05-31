Montgomery police chase ends in crash, arrest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police were involved in a chase Wednesday that ended in a single-vehicle crash.

According to MPD, at about 11:50 a.m., MPD SWAT attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a suspect vehicle in the area of Upper Wetumpka Road and McCarter Avenue.

The vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit started.

The chase ended with a crash in the area of Columbus Street and North Union Street.

One suspect, suffering non-life-threatening injuries, was apprehended and transported to a local hospital for treatment. Charges are pending.

The suspect’s name has not been released nor is it clear exactly what charges he’ll face.

