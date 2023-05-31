Advertise
Montgomery teens take ‘period poverty’ advocacy to nation’s capital

Teenage twins from Montgomery took their advocacy for feminine hygiene product accessibility to Washington, D.C.
By Brady Talbert
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - At just 15 years old, Brooke and Breanna Bennett have sparked more change than many people twice their age.

“I feel really grateful because I never thought it would get this far,” said Brooke Bennett.

The Montgomery natives are advocates for women. In 2019, they passed out hygiene kits to girls from low-income families.

In 2022, they helped create and pass Alabama’s “period poverty” law, making menstrual products more widely available in schools.

This year, they took their efforts to the nation’s capital.

“I’m young, I’m not a senator, I can’t pass bills, I’m not the president. But what can I do? And the reality, the answer to that question is really, honestly, a lot,” said Breanna Bennett.

While in Washington, D.C., the teens advocated for the “Menstrual Equity for All Act,” which puts free menstrual products in government buildings. They also helped pack around 600 hygiene kits for people in need.

For their advocacy, the teens were awarded the Engage Woman Award for Non-Profit Leadership and were recognized by U.S. Sen. Katie Britt.

“I’m just really glad that people are taking this cause so seriously,” said Brooke Bennett.

They are fighting the stigma surrounding period poverty, and they hope more lawmakers do the same. They say they also want more education on women’s issues.

“A lot of the times the highest standing in Congress happen to be men, which is why I really stress having female reproductive system education, not only to women in schools but also to men,” said Breanna Bennett.

One in five girls has missed school because they did not have access to feminine hygiene products, according to Always.

