Nonprofit raising awareness to prevent hot car deaths

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Last week, at least three children died inside hot cars nationwide, and there have been six such fatalities so far this year, according to the organization Kids and Car Safety. That is why the nonprofit wants to bring awareness to this issue.

“This is one of those things that most families believe will never happen to them. So it’s something that we need to talk about often and really encourage families to take the time to learn how this can and does happen to wonderful, loving, responsible parents,” said Kids and Car Safety Director Amber Rollins.

Rollins said fatigue and routine chances can be big factors when parents leave their children in hot cars. She said the brain does not always account for even small detours or changing the order of one’s routine.

“So when all of those factors align, you’ve got a child in a rear-facing car seat that falls asleep in the car and you can’t see him, you can’t hear him. It’s a recipe for disaster,” she said.

One hot car death was a 2-year-old boy in Atmore in February. Police said his father apparently forgot to drop him off at day care and left him in the back seat.

Rollins said incidents like these are predictable and often have similar circumstances.

“The overwhelming majority of fatalities this year, including the one in Alabama, involved a child that was unknowingly left. The person responsible for them lost awareness that that child was in the back seat,” she said. “It’s the worst thing that could happen to anybody.”

Rollins offered some tips on preventing these tragedies. She said one thing parents can do is keep large stuffed animals or something big and bright in the car. That way, moving those items to the front seat can help be a visual reminder that the child is in the back.

She also said to get in the habit of looking and checking the back seat before locking the car door and leaving.

Kids and Car Safety offers fact sheets and safety tips on its website.

Rollins said Kids and Car Safety helped get an infrastructure bill passed in November 2021 that calls on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to issue a safety standard on hot car technology to help prevent hot car deaths. She said that rule is currently in the regulatory process. The group plans to have a public comment period once the proposed rule is issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. She said the final rule is due in November.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.