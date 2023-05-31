Advertise
Phenix City man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison following multiple convictions

handcuffs
handcuffs(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple federal charges.

40-year-old Dedrick Farold Smith received a sentence of 240 months in prison after pleading guilty to federal gun and drug charges.

According to Smith’s plea agreement and other court records, on May 25, 2021, the Dothan Police Department received information that Smith, who had outstanding arrest warrants, was staying at a hotel in town and had with him methamphetamine and a firearm.

When officers attempted to arrest Smith, he tried to flee by ramming a law enforcement vehicle and leading them on a short high-speed chase.

Smith crashed his vehicle and officers took him into custody. During the arrest, investigators located a black bag containing plastic baggies of methamphetamine and observed an empty holster on Smith’s left side.

On the driver’s side of Smith’s vehicle, law enforcement found two handguns. One of the guns had been reported stolen. The methamphetamine was 89 percent pure. Smith has prior felony convictions and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

On November 29, 2022, Smith pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

