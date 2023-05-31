Advertise
Public records bill heads to House after committee passage

Alabama State House
Alabama State House(Source: Alabama Daily News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bill that would make it easier to request a public record passed a House committee Wednesday.

The bill, SB196, works to streamline the process of making a public records request. Currently, there are no timelines for Alabama’s public records law.

According to the bill, offices must acknowledge the records request within 10 business days, grant or deny the request within 20 business days, and give copies of the record within 45 business days after an agreement with the requestor.

If this bill passes, people will need to fill out and deliver their requests by hand or mail. An electronic request could be made if the agency has already implemented that process.

State agencies created an online option in April in accordance with Ivey’s executive order.

The bill was previously passed in the Senate. After passing the House committee, the bill now heads to the House for final passage.

