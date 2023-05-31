Tracking some small shots at rain

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While it doesn’t have a name, there is a disturbance down in the Gulf of Mexico that will influence our weather over the next couple of days. It will send plenty of cloud cover and even a few showers and storms our way.

Both today and tomorrow look rather cloudy with about a 40% chance of seeing a shower or storm later this afternoon into the evening. Tonight and tomorrow should be mostly dry, though a shower or storm cannot be totally ruled out.

Scattered showers and a few storms are likely later today. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs will be in the mid-80s today and in the lower to middle 80s tomorrow. That’s two more days to add to the recent stretch of below average weather here in Central Alabama.

The disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico should move away to the east by Friday. The result will be more sunshine back in the forecast for Friday, the weekend and early next week.

Most days will feature partly cloudy skies with a mix of sun and clouds. A day or two -- especially this weekend -- could even end up on the mostly sunny side. That’s mainly due to the humidity levels dropping a bit.

The humidity will be a bit higher today through Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

Look for a return to humid conditions today and tomorrow before things become comfortable by early June standards starting Friday. There really isn’t a jump in the humidity in the forecast from Friday through early next week.

Every day starting Friday has a 10% chance of a shower or storm. The exception is Monday, which has a rain chance of 20% as of this writing. These chances are obviously very low, but aren’t quite zero. We think most days starting Friday will be dry, but can’t totally rule out a summertime shower or storm.

Highs come up into the lower 90s this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will become the main storyline heading into the first weekend of June...

Highs will reach the upper 80s Friday, then it’s all lower 90s from there. Temperatures around 90 or 91 should do it each afternoon. Fortunately for us, the humidity values will be low enough to keep heat index values in check. I don’t see any day with a heat index above 95 degrees.

