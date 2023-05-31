Warming up, but still mostly dry

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While it doesn’t have a name, there is a disturbance down in the Gulf of Mexico that will influence our weather over the next couple of days. It will send plenty of cloud cover and even a few showers and storms our way... both today and tomorrow look rather cloudy with about a 40% coverage of rain. That doesn’t mean it rains everywhere, and it definitely doesn’t rain all day, but wet weather for some of our area is expected this afternoon.

Tonight and tomorrow should be mostly dry, though a shower or storm cannot be totally ruled out.

Scattered showers and a few storms are likely later today. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs will be in the mid 80s today and in the low to mid 80s tomorrow. That’s two more days to add to the recent stretch of below average weather here in central and south Alabama.

The disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico should move away to the east by Friday; the result will be more sunshine back in the forecast for Friday, the weekend and early next week.

Most days will feature partly cloudy skies with a mix of sun and clouds. A day or two, especially this weekend, could even end up on the mostly sunny side. That’s mainly due to the humidity levels dropping back down a bit.

The humidity will be a bit higher today through Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

Look for a return to humid conditions today and tomorrow before things become comfortable by early June standards starting Friday. There really isn’t a jump in the humidity in the forecast from Friday through early next week.

Every day starting Friday has 10-20% coverage of rain... while there chances are obviously very low, they aren’t quite zero so don’t be surprised if a quick moving downpour happens where you live. We think most days starting Friday will be dry, but can’t totally rule out a summertime shower or storm.

Highs come up into the lower 90s this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will become the main storyline heading into the first weekend of June...

Highs will reach the upper 80s Friday, then it’s all lower 90s from there. Temperatures near either side of 90° are expected. Fortunately for us the humidity values will be low enough to keep heat index values in check.

