Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

What was that bright light zipping by in the Tuesday night sky?

It wasn’t a meteor, an asteroid or an airplane; it was a SpaceX capsule!
Debris from SpaceX's Crew-5 Dragon spotted from Colorado 4/27/23.
Debris from SpaceX's Crew-5 Dragon spotted from Colorado 4/27/23.(KKTV viewer)
By Tyler Sebree
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you saw a bright light zipping across the Tuesday evening sky you were not alone. Multiple states across the South had reports of what looked like a very bright meteor or shooting star around 10 p.m. CDT.

That bright object was actually a SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying private Ax-2 astronauts! The capsule was making its return to Earth after a 10-day stay in space, including eight days docked at the International Space Station (ISS).

The capsule and its four astronauts officially splashed down at 10:04 p.m. CDT just off the coast of Panama City Beach. That’s why most of the reports from Alabama of a “meteor” came in around 10:00 p.m.

The splashdown went without a hitch. The capsule and astronauts safely returned with no problems, met by officials ready to retrieve them!

If you didn’t see this particular Dragon, there will be more to come over the next several months. That includes a robotic version of the capsule scheduled to launch to the ISS this Saturday on a cargo mission.

The next manned Dragon will launch to the ISS in August. That NASA mission is called SpaceX Crew-7 and will have four people aboard it.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home on Faith Lane in Montgomery caught fire on May 29, 2023.
East Montgomery neighborhood to hold support drive for fire victims
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly injured during a fight in a prison in Peru.
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, injured in prison fight, lawyer says
Crumbl Cookies has set an opening date for its Montgomery store.
Crumbl Cookies sets opening date for Montgomery store
Mary and Ida Newby booking photos.
Fugitive sisters who snatched ailing mom from ambulance captured: Records
The Montgomery Police Department has released a surveillance photo showing the suspect in an...
Photo released of overnight Montgomery homicide suspect

Latest News

The heat builds this weekend into next week.
Warming up, but still mostly dry
May ends today, but does the first week of June bring us any major weather changes?
Not much rain ahead for Central Alabama
Warming up and getting muggier... highs are seasonably where they should be as we head into June!
First Alert: Rain chance trends higher Wednesday and Thursday