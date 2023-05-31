Woman with broken leg rescued from Oak Mountain State Park by ALEA Aviation Unit

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Aviation Unit was called to help rescue a woman with a broken leg at Oak Mountain State Park Memorial Day afternoon.

Around 1:20 p.m. Monday, the Pelham Fire Department asked the ALEA Aviation Unit for assistance rescuing a 22-year-old woman who broke her leg while hiking on a remote, rugged trail.

Because of the difficult terrain, first responders said rescue by ground was determined to be extremely difficult and dangerous.

That’s when the Aviation Unit was called to action. They arrived at the scene around 3:05 p.m. and configured their helicopter for the lift.

Around 3:10 p.m., a paramedic was lifted onto the aircraft. Then the victim was removed from the scene and taken to a waiting ambulance a few miles away.

