Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

You could get free food from Chipotle during the NBA finals

Chipotle is giving away free burritos during the NBA finals.
Chipotle is giving away free burritos during the NBA finals.(Chipotle)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Game one of the NBA finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets is Thursday night.

No matter which team wins, you could score free food.

Chipotle is giving away burritos for every three pointer a player makes in the finals. They’re calling it a “free pointer.”

Here’s how it works:

When a player makes a three point shot, Chipotle will tweet out a code.

The first 300 people who text the code to 888-222 will get a free entrée from Chipotle.

The restaurant said it will give up to 10,500 burritos away per game.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home on Faith Lane in Montgomery caught fire on May 29, 2023.
East Montgomery neighborhood to hold support drive for fire victims
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly injured during a fight in a prison in Peru.
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, injured in prison fight, lawyer says
Crumbl Cookies has set an opening date for its Montgomery store.
Crumbl Cookies sets opening date for Montgomery store
Mary and Ida Newby booking photos.
Fugitive sisters who snatched ailing mom from ambulance captured: Records
Shantel Jalisa Boone was found guilty of murdering her boyfriend, Charles Curry.
Greenville woman convicted of killing boyfriend

Latest News

Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second rape...
‘That ’70s Show’ star Danny Masterson found guilty of 2 counts of rape in retrial
Nonprofit raising awareness to prevent hot car deaths
Alabama Statehouse
Overtime tax bill heads to final passage
FILE - Apple CEO Tim Cook smiles at an Apple event in Cupertino, Calif., on Sept. 7, 2022....
CEOs got smaller raises. It would still take a typical worker two lifetimes to make their annual pay
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet,...
Mike Pence to launch campaign for president