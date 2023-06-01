Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

44th Annual Hank Williams Sr. Festival happening this weekend

The 44th annual Hank Williams Sr. Festival will be held this weekend in downtown Georgiana.
The 44th annual Hank Williams Sr. Festival will be held this weekend in downtown Georgiana.(MGN online)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - The 44th annual Hank Williams Sr. Festival will be held this weekend in downtown Georgiana.

According to the event organizers, the festival will take place June 2 through June 3 on the grounds of Hank’s boyhood home. This 1850 house is the only home remaining that Hank Williams lived in prior to becoming a Nashville star, according to the museum’s website.

Various artists will be featured during the two-day event including Chris Cagle, Jason Petty, Starla Jones, Mary McDonald, The Band “Flashback”, New Vision, Edward Johannsen, Mary Battiata, Terry Smith, Morgan Brown, Colon Leatherwood, The Bush Family, Jeff Raybren and Mason Ramsey.

Attendees can see the museum on Saturday for free with proof of a festival ticket purchase. The museum, which opened in 1993, displays memorabilia, artifacts, pictures and some of the singer’s personal belongings.

This is an outside event and attendees of the festival are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. No lounge chairs, coolers, food, drinks, or pets can be brought inside the park.

Tickets for Friday are $20 while tickets for Saturday are $40. You can also buy a weekend advance ticket for $60. Visit this link for more information and to purchase tickets. For more information e-mail: hodges@race500.com, or call: 251-626-4086.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy police car
12 year old shot, killed in Troy shooting
Montgomery Police were involved in a chase Wednesday that ended in a single-vehicle crash.
Montgomery police chase ends in crash, arrest
Fellow Montgomery firefighters greet injured brother Capt. Donald L. Crenshaw Jr. at a...
Firefighters greet injured brother in Montgomery homecoming Wednesday
Shantel Jalisa Boone was found guilty of murdering her boyfriend, Charles Curry.
Greenville woman convicted of killing boyfriend
Alabama State University is mourning the loss of its longtime marketing and communications...
Longtime coordinator of Alabama State’s Turkey Day Classic Parade dies

Latest News

Madeleine Lambert- ASF
Alabama Shakespeare Festival announces newest associate artistic director
'Summer Nights' at The Shoppes at EastChase summer of 2022
‘Summer Nights’ returns to The Shoppes at EastChase
24 recruits earn certifications, including 18 joining Dothan Fire.
Dothan Fire reaches 100% certification on largest class in 20 years
As the summer unofficially kicks off, pools and beaches across the country are facing staffing...
Alabama health and park leaders discuss nationwide lifeguard shortage