Alabama player sues New York Times over their story about death of Jamea Harris

We’re getting new reaction to the New York Times reporting that claims a fourth Alabama...
We’re getting new reaction to the New York Times reporting that claims a fourth Alabama basketball player was allegedly at the scene of that deadly shooting that killed Jamea Harris near the Strip in Tuscaloosa.(The New York Times)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A University of Alabama basketball student-athlete has filed a lawsuit against the New York Times.

In March of 2023, the Times reported that Kai Spears was present during a Tuscaloosa shooting that left Jamea Harris dead.

Spears and his team are suing the New York Times over their story about his involvement in the death of Harris. The Times states that Spears was at the scene of the crime, although his team says that is categorically false and untrue.

“I was not anywhere near the scene or vicinity at the time that took place,” said Spears when he spoke to the Washington Post Wednesday. “I don’t think it is a mistaken identity. I just think they didn’t do their due diligence.”

Spears’ teammates Brandon Miller and Darius Miles were present at the time of the shooting. Miles is currently being held on a capital murder charge.

