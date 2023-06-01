Advertise
Arrest made in latest Montgomery homicide

The Montgomery Police Department has charged Juqwarn Hartwell with the murder of Rondarius McQueen.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has charged Juqwarn Hartwell, 28, of Montgomery with murder.

Hartwell was identified as the suspect in the Monday shooting death of Rondarius McQueen, 22, of Montgomery. He was taken into custody on Thursday.

Hartwell is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.

A motive wasn’t immediately clear as the investigation continues.

McQueen is the city’s 35th homicide victim of 2023.

