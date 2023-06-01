Arrest made in latest Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has charged Juqwarn Hartwell, 28, of Montgomery with murder.

Hartwell was identified as the suspect in the Monday shooting death of Rondarius McQueen, 22, of Montgomery. He was taken into custody on Thursday.

Hartwell is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.

A motive wasn’t immediately clear as the investigation continues.

McQueen is the city’s 35th homicide victim of 2023.

