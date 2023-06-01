Advertise
Free summer learning resources available for all Alabama students

For an 11th year, the Alabama State Department of Education is partnering with some of our nation’s top education organizations to promote summer learning and activities.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state is officially kicking off its 2023 Summer Learning Challenge.

For an 11th year, the Alabama State Department of Education is partnering with some of our nation’s top education organizations to promote summer learning and activities. The goal is to minimize the summer learning slide.

The 2023 Alabama Summer Learning Challenge is being held from today until July 31. Additionally, starting today, Alabama parents have access to even more online resources that will assist in advancing their children’s reading, math, and science skills.

The resources are easy to access and are aimed to encourage students throughout the summer while they are away from the classroom.

The Alabama Summer Learning Challenge is partnered with the following organizations that will support the program:
  • The Lexile-based “Find a Book, Alabama” tool offers students over 260,000 books to choose from. This book-search tool allows students and parents to build custom reading lists based on the student’s Lexile range and personal interests https://hub.lexile.com/find-a-book/search
  • This summer, Stride Skills Arcade by Stride, Inc is FREE to all students in the state from June 1 to July 31. Prevent “Summer Slide” with a cool blend of online math, reading, language arts, and science skills practice, and spectacular games for every student’s interest. Students may access the Stride Skills Arcade learning platform anytime, including on tablets, PCs, and Macs. Sign-up at https://www.stridegroups.com/alsummer
  • Alabama Public Television (APT) is allowing students to discover their full potential through a great summer of top educational programs https://aptv.org/education/
  • Parents can also make learning fun this summer by utilizing the great resources and events at Alabama’s local libraries http://www.publiclibraries.com/alabama.htm

You can access the summer learning website here to find these, along with many other valuable resources.

