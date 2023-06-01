The heat will soon become the big story

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It still doesn’t have a name, but there remains a disturbance down in the eastern Gulf of Mexico that will influence our weather for one more day. It will likely keep skies on the mainly cloudy side today with a very slim chance of a shower.

A few showers and storms are possible Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs will be very similar to yesterday in the middle 80s. The humidity levels will be nearly identical to yesterday as well. The disturbance -- dubbed Invest 91L -- will move farther away tomorrow. The result will be more sunshine back in the forecast each day starting tomorrow!

Most days will feature partly cloudy skies with a mix of sun and clouds. A day or two could even end up on the mostly sunny side. That’s mainly due to the humidity levels dropping just a bit.

Rain chances stand around 20% each day. (WSFA 12 News)

Look for noticeably humid conditions again today before things become a little more comfortable by early June standards starting tomorrow. There really isn’t a big shift in the humidity over the next week, but levels will drop just enough to make it not so noticeable!

Every day starting today has a 20% chance or less of an afternoon shower or storm. These chances are obviously low. Even so, they aren’t zero. We think most days starting tomorrow will be dry for many, but can’t rule out a pop-up afternoon shower or storm each day.

Temperatures are about to heat up into the 90s! (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will become the main storyline heading into the first weekend of June...

Highs will reach the upper 80s tomorrow, then it’s lower 90s from there. Temperatures in the 90-94 range should do it each afternoon. As mentioned above, the humidity values will be low enough to keep heat index values in check. I don’t see any day with a heat index much above 95 degrees.

