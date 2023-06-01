It’s June! So what kind of weather are we expecting?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - June kicks off meteorological summer, so we can expect the heat and humidity to be plentiful this month. It’s Alabama after all, right?

June 1st is the earliest 100-degree day ever recorded in Montgomery, so let that be an indicator of what June weather can be like here.

The average high temperature for the month of June overall is 91.5 degrees. The average low temperature sits right at 69 degrees for the month as a whole.

June temperatures are forecast to be near normal. (WSFA 12 News)

Those values are probably where we end up here in June 2023. At least that’s what the outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is calling for across Alabama.

With neither orange nor blue covering the state, that indicates an outlook favoring near normal temperatures. That’s mainly a result of El Niño conditions being a big driver of our weather patterns.

Even with a near normal month, there will likely be days above normal and days below normal. That is one way to achieve an overall “near normal” month. So I’d pretty much bank on seeing most days spent in the lower 90s, with there being a few middle and upper 90s in the mix as well.

June precipitation is forecast to be near normal. (WSFA 12 News)

When it comes to precipitation, June ranks right in the middle of the pack. A typical June brings just over four inches of rainfall to Montgomery and the rest of Central Alabama.

The Climate Prediction Center has Alabama in the near normal category for precipitation for June. That would lead me to believe most everyone will see an average month when it comes to rain and thunderstorms.

I’d bet on seeing plenty of days with low-end pop-up shower and storm coverage throughout the month. As is always the case, though, there will be some communities that see much more rain due to the nature of pop-up storms.

