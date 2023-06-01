Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Kim Cattrall returning as Samantha Jones in ‘Sex and the City’ reboot

Actress Kim Cattrall attends the premiere of "Sex and the City" at Radio City Music Hall on...
Actress Kim Cattrall attends the premiere of "Sex and the City" at Radio City Music Hall on Tuesday, May 27, 2008, in New York.(AP Photo/Peter Kramer | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A familiar character is returning to the “Sex and the City” franchise.

Variety reports Kim Cattrall will appear in the season 2 finale of “And Just Like That,” Max’s revival of HBO’s hit “Sex and the City” series, as Samantha Jones.

According to reports, Cattrall’s character will have a phone conversation with Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker.

Variety cites sources who say Cattrall shot the scene without interacting with any other stars from the series.

Cattrall and Parker have been in a public rift since the actress decided in 2016 to step away from the franchise.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy police car
12 year old shot, killed in Troy shooting
Montgomery Police were involved in a chase Wednesday that ended in a single-vehicle crash.
Montgomery police chase ends in crash, arrest
Fellow Montgomery firefighters greet injured brother Capt. Donald L. Crenshaw Jr. at a...
Firefighters greet injured brother in Montgomery homecoming Wednesday
Alabama State University is mourning the loss of its longtime marketing and communications...
Longtime coordinator of Alabama State’s Turkey Day Classic Parade dies
Shantel Jalisa Boone was found guilty of murdering her boyfriend, Charles Curry.
Greenville woman convicted of killing boyfriend

Latest News

The 44th annual Hank Williams Sr. Festival will be held this weekend in downtown Georgiana.
44th Annual Hank Williams Sr. Festival happening this weekend
FILE - Spirit Airlines experienced technical issues Thursday, causing delays for passengers.
Technical issues cause delays for Spirit Airlines, Air Canada
Daniel Mooneyham
1 dead in Russell Co. deputy-involved shooting
The Hercules Police Department reported a teenager got away with $30,000 in cash and property...
Man using drone helps police catch home invasion suspect
Joseph Graham is accused of hitting an Alabama youth services correctional officer with a sock...
19-year-old accused of knocking correctional officer unconscious