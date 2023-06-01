Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery firefighters battle more house fires overnight

Officials said there were no reports of injuries to civilians or firefighters.
Officials said there were no reports of injuries to civilians or firefighters.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery firefighters battled three house fires Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

These fires come after Montgomery Fire Rescue battled 5 house fires over 4 days this week.

According to MFR, two of the fires took place Wednesday night. The first occurred just after 7 p.m. on Grayson Grove, which is located off Ray Thorington Road. The fire was found in the home’s kitchen area and was quickly extinguished. The occupants of the home had evacuated prior to MFR’s arrival.

The second fire Wednesday happened around 10 p.m. on Buford Street. Units were met with heavy fire visible from the home. That fire was found in the attic area with no one inside.

Thursday morning around 6:30 a.m., MFR responded to a possible structure fire in the 10000 block of Chantilly Parkway. Firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from a vacant, boarded up structure.

Officials said there were no reports of injuries to civilians or firefighters. All three fires are under investigation by the Bureau of Investigations. Potential causes have not been released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy police car
12 year old shot, killed in Troy shooting
Montgomery Police were involved in a chase Wednesday that ended in a single-vehicle crash.
Montgomery police chase ends in crash, arrest
Fellow Montgomery firefighters greet injured brother Capt. Donald L. Crenshaw Jr. at a...
Firefighters greet injured brother in Montgomery homecoming Wednesday
Shantel Jalisa Boone was found guilty of murdering her boyfriend, Charles Curry.
Greenville woman convicted of killing boyfriend
Alabama State University is mourning the loss of its longtime marketing and communications...
Longtime coordinator of Alabama State’s Turkey Day Classic Parade dies

Latest News

Alabama families could soon pay less at the grocery store after lawmakers on Thursday approved...
Alabama lawmakers approve cut in state’s 4% grocery tax
Teddy Donnell Cozart, the suspect in an October Andalusia homicide, has been arrested in Indiana.
2022 Andalusia murder suspect arrested in Indiana
For an 11th year, the Alabama State Department of Education is partnering with some of our...
Free summer learning resources available for all Alabama students
The 44th annual Hank Williams Sr. Festival will be held this weekend in downtown Georgiana.
44th Annual Hank Williams Sr. Festival happening this weekend