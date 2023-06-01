Montgomery firefighters battle more house fires overnight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery firefighters battled three house fires Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

These fires come after Montgomery Fire Rescue battled 5 house fires over 4 days this week.

According to MFR, two of the fires took place Wednesday night. The first occurred just after 7 p.m. on Grayson Grove, which is located off Ray Thorington Road. The fire was found in the home’s kitchen area and was quickly extinguished. The occupants of the home had evacuated prior to MFR’s arrival.

The second fire Wednesday happened around 10 p.m. on Buford Street. Units were met with heavy fire visible from the home. That fire was found in the attic area with no one inside.

Thursday morning around 6:30 a.m., MFR responded to a possible structure fire in the 10000 block of Chantilly Parkway. Firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from a vacant, boarded up structure.

Officials said there were no reports of injuries to civilians or firefighters. All three fires are under investigation by the Bureau of Investigations. Potential causes have not been released.

